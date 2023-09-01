Jonathan Di Bella compares fighting at Lumpinee to headlining at Madison Square Garden: “It is a bucket list”

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is excited to tick off one item on his bucket list when returns to action next month.

The Canadian champion will defend his world title for the first time against Australian challenger Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Jonathan Di Bella shared to the South China Morning Post that fighting at Lumpinee gives a certain thrill, likening it when he headlined and competed in an event at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 27-year-old fighter said:

“Yeah, I kind of did always want to fight there [at Lumpinee Stadium]. I fought at Madison Square Garden like five times. And I headlined Madison Square Garden like twice and yeah, it was really cool. But now I'm going to the other side of the world [in a world championship fight]. It's really cool. So it is a bucket list.”

Check out the interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella seized the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in October 2022 in his promotional debut. He beat Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision.

‘Mini T’ Williams, meanwhile, makes another go at a world kickboxing title after his failed bid for the flyweight gold in March against reigning king Superk Kiatmoo9 of Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.