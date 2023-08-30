Jonathan Di Bella picks Superlek to beat Rodtang via decision: “It could be a good fight”

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella believes Superlek will come out on top when he meets fellow Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34.

On September 22, fight fans will finally get the fight that they’ve been dreaming about for years. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang will put his world title on the line against another formidable foe in the art of eight limbs, Superlek.

Offering a prediction ahead of his own ONE world title tilt in October, Jonathan Di Bella believes that ‘The Kicking Machine’ will dethrone Rodtang in their Muay Thai superfight.

“I believe Superlek is gonna win on points and [take the] unanimous decision. Or yeah, it could be a good fight, but I have a Superlek by decision.”

Two weeks after Rodtang and Superlek settle their business inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Jonathan Di Bella will return for a showdown with one of the promotion’s most versatile fighters, Danial Williams.

The pair will join a stacked lineup at ONE Fight Night 15; Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video on October 6, competing in one of three massive ONE world title fights.

Di Bella captured the strawweight kickboxing crown last year with a stellar performance against ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian. Next, the Canadian-Italian will attempt to add a determined Danial Williams to his hit list.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, and Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 15 live in U.S. primetime on October 6.