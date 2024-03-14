Jonathan Di Bella lays out Superbon and Marat Grigorian’s strengths ahead of their rematch at ONE Friday Fights 58

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is looking forward to the rematch between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Superbon and Grigorian are set to headline the card inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for their ONE Championship rematch, thus battling for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Because of their previous back-and-forth clash in March 2022 at ONE X, Jonathan Di Bella couldn’t figure out who had the clear advantage heading into the match. Instead, the 27-year-old Canadian-Italian sensation has identified the strengths of each fighter, which he expects to see on fight night.

Di Bella revealed this during his most recent appearance on Sportskeeda MMA’s YouTube channel for an interview and said:

“I’d give the strength advantage to Grigorian and I’d give like the speed and slickness to Superbon. So I don’t know. Whoever shows up that night. It’s a very tough one to call.”

Superbon previously outpointed Grigorian in their first encounter under the world’s largest martial arts organization with a unanimous decision nod from the judges’ scorecards to successfully defend the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Jonathan Di Bella braces for ONE strawweight kickboxing world title fight with Prajanchai PK Saenchai

After fending off the tough challenge of Danial Williams from his previous fight at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023 with a masterful decision victory, Di Bella is now bracing himself for a champion-versus-champion world title fight with ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Prajanchai currently rides a four-fight win streak and is fresh off a first-round knockout win over Joseph Lasiri in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 to avenge his loss to him and unify the 26-pound golden belt in the division.

The Thai star wants to become the latest member of the exclusive two-sport world champions.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.