Jonathan Di Bella unbothered by maintaining perfect record, focused on ‘one fight at a time’

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is less concerned with maintaining his undefeated record and is more focused on winning one fight at a time.

Through two appearances with the promotion, Di Bella has earned impressive back-to-back wins over Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams, improving his record to 12-0.

However, keeping his streak perfect without defeat is not what the Canadian-Italian is ultimately worried about. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he said:

“So yeah, being undefeated doesn't really bother me like, I don't really care about being undefeated..I just want to win, like one fight at a time.”

Making his promotional debut at ONE 162 last year, Jonathan Di Bella scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Zhang Peimian to capture the strawweight kickboxing crown.

He followed up that performance with another spectacular showing against one of ONE Championship’s most dynamic athletes, Danial Wiliams.

Could we see Jonathan Di Bella make the move to MMA someday?

When Di Bella isn’t putting his striking skills on display in the world of kickboxing, he enjoys mixing things up at the gym with jiu-jitsu training.

“I’ve trained some grappling,” he added. “I actually trained at Marcelo Garcia here in New York. I've been there a few times. I actually like doing jiu-jitsu alone. I like it more instead of mixing all of it [with other grappling elements]. I was having more fun learning jiu-jitsu alone because I'm more of a technical guy.”

Having already proven his ability to hang with the best fighters in the world on his feet, could we potentially see Jonathan Di Bella make a move to MMA someday?

