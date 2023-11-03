Jonathan Haggerty believes his striking is ‘way above’ that of Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has recently taken over ONE Championship’s Reddit account and posted a reminder that he will be fighting for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything session at r/MMA, Reddit user Fuglyblacknyellow22 asked the British combat sports superstar an interesting question in the thread about how he would fare against some of the UFC’s 145-pound strikers. The question went:

"I’m not familiar with ONE fighters but what do u think of a fight against some of these 145ers in the UFC? Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett, Edson Barbosa, Calvin Kattar. Aka all the strikers lol"

‘The General’ confidently answered the query with the best possible reply and reiterated that the world’s largest martial arts organization is home to the finest strikers in the world right now. Haggerty said:

“I feel like my stand-up is way above any of these guys, ONE Championship has the best strikers in the world.”

Screenshot of Haggerty's Reddit thread

The conversation ended with another response from the user, saying that one day he hopes to see Haggerty pitted against one of them. Haggerty has all the right to declare that ONE Championship currently has the best strikers in the world because the promotion showcases not only the top MMA fighters but also the elite kickboxing and Muay Thai fighters.

Aside from Haggerty, some of the best strikers that the ONE roster has are Anatoly Malykhin, Roman Kryklia, Regian Eersel, Thanh Le, Tawanchai, Chingiz Allazov, Fabricio Andrade, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, Smilla Sundell, and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Haggerty’s upcoming bout with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in a champion-versus-champion matchup for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title is another solid piece of evidence that the promotion can put up the best possible striking spectacle in the world.

The super fight will headline ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.