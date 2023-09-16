Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison will be in attendance to watch Rodtang vs. Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34

The excitement and hype surrounding the upcoming ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship fight between defending champion Rodtang and challenger Superlek Kiatmoo9 continues to steam up.

Ever since this world title bout was announced, which headlines ONE Fight Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, fans around the world and even ONE superstars like Demetrious Johnson and Denice Zamboanga have been looking forward to witnessing this high-level and elite matchup among the two best Muay Thai fighters today.

Another evidence of this fanfare is the upcoming attendance of two other Muay Thai stars, Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison, at the event. This was confirmed by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in his live interview with the Post Night Podcast of South China Morning Post MMA.

Sityodtong shared:

"I was just talking to Liam Harrison about it. And then I was talking to Haggerty about it, like these guys, they're actually in Thailand, they are in Thailand for this fight. Sitting, first-row VVIP just because they wanna be part of victory."

Although the two British athletes currently have a beef with each other, as the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Haggerty revealed recently because of ‘The Hitman’s smack talk, it would be interesting to see if the two will have an interaction during.

Additionally, more ONE Championship champions, stars, and athletes are also expected to watch the event live inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.