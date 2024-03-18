Joshua Pacio responds to critics who question his world title win via disqualification: "It's worth it" 

Newly crowned strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio has received a slew of criticism online about the legitimacy of his championship status following the events at ONE 166: Qatar.

The Filipino sensation reclaimed his belt against defending world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks by way of disqualification for an illegal slam in the first round of their highly anticipated world title brawl.

Although winning the belt by default is not what he wanted, Pacio nonetheless feels proud to be crowned king once again - a sentiment that has sparked an angry reaction from his critics online.

Pacio, however, won't be bullied into submission. Speaking to those who criticize him, 'The Passion' told The MMA Superfan this week:

"Some say this wasn't a sweet victory. Well, for me, as an athlete who trained for so many years, so many months, even my team knows it, the hard work I put in, it's worth it. If people who see that this [win] isn't worth it, just wait, [I'll prove you wrong]."

Watch the full interview below:

After all the months of waiting to set a date for a rematch, it's no wonder fans are disappointed with how things ended on March 1.

Brooks was going in for the takedown by way of a body slam but accidentally smashed Pacio's head onto the canvas instead. The Filipino striker's body immediately went limp because of the impact, and even received some brutal ground and pound from the American. 'The Passion' was later taken to the hospital the same day as a precaution.

Feeling in good spirits, Joshua Pacio is expected to make a full recovery.

Joshua Pacio agrees to "run it back again" with Jarred Brooks upon recovery

No one is filled with more regret with the outcome of his rematch than 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio.

Therefore, the 28-year-old veteran remains inspired to pick up where he left off with Jarred Brooks and put their rivalry to rest with an electric saga in the near future. Promising to train upon full recovery, Pacio posted the following statement to Brooks on his Instagram page this week, saying:

"I'll recover as soon as possible and will go back to training and hopefully we run it back in the future. Ooosss!!!"