Joshua Pacio wants to repay Filipino fan support by dethroning Jarred Brooks: “It’s a big motivation for me”

This Friday, at the historic ONE 166: Qatar, former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio will get a shot at redemption against Jarred Brooks, the man who ousted him off the throne last year.

This much-anticipated rematch for the ONE strawweight MMA belt will be one of numerous world title bouts featured on ONE Championship's inaugural fight card in the Middle East.

Traveling to Qatar earlier this week to take part in the recently concluded ONE: 166 press conference and graciously answered some of the media's pressing questions. One of the most interesting exchanges of the day was between the former world champion and Sportskeeda MMA backstage.

'The Passion' described the tremendous support he got from the Filipino community in Qatar:

“I don't feel like that, you know, [having] the home advantage, but I'm so blessed that there's a lot of Filipinos here. It’s a big Filipino community that will be coming to support me and yeah just motivated. I think it’s a big motivation for me.”

Watch the full interview here:

“Every venue will have Filipinos” - Joshua Pacio on the strong Filipino contingent in Qatar

Joshua Pacio, who is from the mountainous regions of the Philipines, believes a legion of his countrymen will always show up to support him anywhere he goes.

When it comes to the Middle East, a large part of his country's GDP is brought by overseas workers in the region. 'The Passion' is confident that a huge Filipino contingent will be shouting his name on fight night.

Joshua Pacio told The MMA Superfan on YouTube:

“Wherever you go, there will be Filipinos. I also expect that in Qatar, we have a ton of countrymen there. And I see next year (2024) they will focus on mixed martial arts. There will be so many happy Filipinos there because, as I said before, every venue will have Filipinos who will watch.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.