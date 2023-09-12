Khamzat Chimaev fires cryptic shots after images of Paulo Costa training in ‘Khabib’s Gym’ surface online: “My Muslim brother help everybody”

Khamzat Chimaev is preparing for a middleweight bout against Paulo Costa at UFC 294, set to take place on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The showdown between these two fighters has been simmering for close to a year, ignited when they crossed paths at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas before Chimaev's UFC 279 win against Kevin Holland.

During that encounter, 'Borz' confronted Costa regarding some comments made by the Brazilian. Fortunately, the situation was defused, and they went their separate paths. Since that incident, both fighters have engaged in a playful but heated exchange on social media, using memes and other online antics to take jabs at each other.

Paulo Costa appears to have arrived in the UAE ahead of his fight next month, as he was spotted engaging in training sessions. However, Khamzat Chimaev seized the moment to playfully taunt 'Borrachinha' when photos of him training at former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's gym in the UAE surfaced on social media:

"Kibib gym MaShaAllah my Muslim brother help everybody 🤝😂 ask him to help you maybe he will help you, but still gonna smash you povlovich🦾🤪😂⏳⚰️"

Check out Chimaev's tweet below:

Khamzat Chimaev pledges to make Paulo Costa cry at UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev's return to the octagon is nearly a year in the making, with his previous bout dating back to UFC 279.

However, as he gears up for his upcoming showdown against Paulo Costa at UFC 294, 'Borz' exudes confidence, stating that fans will support him in Abu Dhabi. He also expressed his enthusiasm about competing in the UAE.

During his appearance at the UFC London event in July, Chimaev stated:

"It feels amazing to smash somebody and make money, be happy it's my work. I'm happy to be back. It's like I sat there, I feel like home. I fight before for the UFC in Abu Dhabi as well, like Muslim country... my brothers support me a lot. I want to show my love and show my fight. In Abu Dhabi it's like a different energy they love me so much there."

He added:

"That guy [Costa] is like okay fighter, nothing that special, talks too much. My last opponent talked too much as well but when he comes to the cage is squeeze his head off. I make them cry. I don't think that guy is too big, no problem I have smashed everybody... big money I have to wait long time."

Check out Chimaev's comments below:

