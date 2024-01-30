Kickboxing great Marat Grigorian says “good things happen” when he fights in Japan

Featherweight kickboxing standout Marat Grigorian was thrilled to add another big highlight-reel victory to his resume in Japan.

After failing to capture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship against reigning world titleholder Chingiz Allazov in August, Grigorian bounced back in a big way, scoring a brutal third-round knockout against longtime rival Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong at ONE 165 on Sunday. Speaking about his successful return to the ring, Grigorian was thrilled to add another epic win to his resume in ‘The Land of the Rising Sun’.

“It feels great. It feels amazing,” he said in a post-fight interview. “Whenever I come to Japan, good things happen to me. So I’m glad I won a big fight against Sitthichai.”

Marat Grigorian earned his fourth win under the ONE banner and 68th victory overall. The former three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion also re-established himself as the featherweight division’s clear-cut No. 2 ranked contender, one spot behind top-ranked Thai sensation Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Marat Grigorian teases potential move to Muay Thai

With another big win under his belt, Marat Grigorian hopes that another shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold is not far off in the distance. Asked about a potential move to the art of eight limbs, Grigorian is certainly open to the idea but remains adamant that kickboxing will always be his first love in the world of combat sports.

“I love kickboxing. It’s full of action, you know,” he added. “But when I need fights, I need to keep my levels up, I need to do that Muay Thai fights, also. But the first thing is always kickboxing.”

Perhaps one day, we will see Grigorian strap on the four-ounce gloves for a turn at Muay Thai, but for now, he’s content to continue bodying people in the eight-ouncers.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.