“King Jon” - Fans show their love to British superstar Jonathan Haggerty’s inspiring rise to two-sport dominance

ONE Championship fans are celebrating Jonathan Haggerty's rise to the top of not one, but two sports.

After a brief reign with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, 'The General' made the move to bantamweight in 2022 with an impressive win over Russian standout Vladimir Kuzmin. That victory moved Haggerty into position to challenge the division's then-Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O Hama, at ONE Fight Night 9 in Bangkok.

Making the most of his opportunity, Haggerty dispatched Nong-O with an earth-shattering first-round KO to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Seven months later, he earned a second belt, besting bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade to win the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown at ONE Fight Night 16.

Fans lit up the comments section on Instagram, showing their appreciation for Jonathan Haggerty's accomplishment and offering some suggestions for what he should do next:

"King Jon"

"If he goes MMA, that will be [fire]. CAN'T WAIT"

"Bro was training as a child"

"Go for that third belt in MMA...followed by a rematch with Rodtang"

"Legend"

"Lowkey looked like you were already in Muay Thai before you did Muay Thai"

"Great like Dekkers"

Jonathan Haggerty has a heap of challengers waiting for their shot

When it comes to Jonathan Haggerty's next potential opponent, there is no shortage of options available for the British superstar.

The two most popular picks among fight fans appear to be either a long-awaited trilogy bout with 'The Iron Man' ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, or a first-time promotional meeting with reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

A showdown with former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto would certainly make a lot of sense as Akimoto sits as the division's number-one ranked contender.

Then, of course, there is always the possibility of Jonathan Haggerty moving into the world of mixed martial arts to seek a third belt against a man he's already defeated in one sport, Fabricio Andrade, who continues to reign as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.