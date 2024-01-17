“Knockout” – Kwon Won Il’s straightforward answer on what he’ll do to Fabricio Andrade if their paths cross again

Though their rematch is far from official, streaking featherweight contender Kwon Won Il is already offering up his prediction for how things will play out should he once again face reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade.

On Friday, January 12, ‘Pretty Boy’ earned his third straight victory, putting away Mongolia’s Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

The win solidified his spot as the No.3-ranked contender in the stacked bantamweight division and potentially put him in line for a shot at Andrade’s divisional crown.

Immediately following his highlight-reel finish against Zoltsetseg inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Kwon Won Il told Mitch Chilson that he is gunning for a rematch with the man who once beat him in 62 seconds.

‘Pretty Boy’ echoed similar sentiments during the post-fight press event, offering a prediction for how he sees their inevitable sequel will play out:

“Knockout,” Kwon said. “I’m going to knock out, knock him out.”

See the interview below:

Has Kwon Won Il done enough to earn a rematch with Fabricio Andrade?

First meeting at ONE 156 in June 2022, Fabricio Andrade blasted Kwon Won Il with a brutal body kick just over a minute into the bout, sending ‘Pretty Boy’ crashing to the canvas and forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Eight months later, ‘Wonder Boy’ would go on to claim the ONE bantamweight world title with a decisive performance against John Lineker, forcing ‘Hands of Stone’ to quit on his stool before the fifth and final round.

With big wins over Mark Abelardo, Artem Belakh, and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, is Kwon Won Il the next man in line for Fabricio Andrade’s bantamweight strap?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.