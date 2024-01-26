“l let my actions do the talking” – Kade Ruotolo eager to show he’s better than Tommy Langaker with another big win

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo wants to settle once and for all his rivalry with Tommy Langaker of Norway when they battle anew this weekend in Japan.

The 21-year-old American champion will defend his world title against grappling ace Langaker at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. It will be a rematch between the two after their closely fought showdown back in June, when Ruotolo won by unanimous decision.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Ruotolo said he wants to get another win by letting his actions do the talking and show that he is better than his 29-year-old rival.

Ruotolo said:

“I’m not one to crap talk or anything like that. When it comes to martial arts, I think respect is my biggest thing. Leading into this match as well, I don’t want to say too much. I’ll let my actions do the talking.”

In their first encounter, Kade Ruotolo had to go through the wringer.

It was action-packed right from the onset with both fighters looking for an opening to finish the contest. In the end, however, it was the reigning champion who earned the nod of the judges with his relentless attacks and back-takes.

The win was Kade Ruotolo's second successful defense of the world title he won in October 2022. The loss, meanwhile, was the first for Tommy Langaker in three fights in ONE Championship.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Kade Ruotolo expects a more aggressive Tommy Langaker in rematch

Kade Ruotolo is expecting Tommy Langaker to be more aggressive in their scheduled title rematch this weekend in Japan.

The American champion will pus his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line against the Norwegian challenger at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on Sunday, January 28 in Tokyo.

Kade Ruotolo won his first encounter against his 29-year-old rival back in June. Given that, the reigning divisional king is expecting a highly determined and improved Langaker. In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“He’s been on a bit of a hot streak, so he’s definitely feeling himself and that fires me up even more. I hope he really comes out. Obviously, he’s had a couple of wins since [the last time we fought].”

Heading into the rematch, Langaker has bolstered his skills by competing and winning gold in the IBJJF No Gi World Championships in December.