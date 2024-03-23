“Let’s do this champ” - Fighters and fans alike wait in bated breath for Liam Harrison’s return to action in ONE Championship

Liam Harrison's highly anticipated return to ONE Championship is almost upon us.

It's been nearly two years since the 'Hitman' went down during his ONE world title fight against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. During his time away, Harrison has taken us on his journey, sharing details of his rehab, training, and mindset as he readies himself for one more run inside the Circle.

Taking to social media, Harrison revealed that he's ready to punish some people and that a fight announcement is right around the corner.

"Frank Castle muaythai and jaw removal services returning very soon. Fight announcements incoming," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

ONE Championship fans shared their excitement over Harrison's impending comeback, some even suggesting a potential opponent for the British superstar.

"Looking in battle mode on, fighter hunger on, let's do this champ"

"Waiting in eager anticipation"

"Rodlek, Seksan"

The 'Hitman' also got some words of encouragement from ONE flyweight MMA contender Reece 'Lightning' McLaren and a couple of notable names in the art of eight limbs.

"Yes!!!!!" McLaren wrote in the comments.

"Let's go bro," Irania-Malyasian fighter Amir Naseri added.

"Can't wait," exclaimed Aussie striker Celest Hansen.

Liam Harrison eyes Muay Thai superfight with Seksan

One man Liam Harrison would love to share the Circle with before he lays down his gloves for good is Thai icon Seksan Or Kwanmuang. Speaking with the South China Morning Post regarding a potential clash with the 201-win veteran, the 'Hitman' said:

"Seksan’s one of my heroes. He has been for many years. He's done everything for the sport and the entertainment. He has given the fans over the years by putting his body just out there and on the line, which is absolutely ridiculous, you know?”

Since making his promotional debut in January 2023, 'The Man Who Yields To Know One' has earned eight straight victories as part of the promotion's ONE Friday Fights series inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Do you want to see Harrison go toe-to-toe with Seksan inside the Circle someday?