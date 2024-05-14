“Let’s go Barcelona” - Thai superstar Superbon soaks in the Camp Nou atmosphere in Barcelona’s win against Real Sociedad

Superbon has always been a fan of football, and the Thai megastar recently took in the spiritual atmosphere at Camp Nou. The ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion is currently on a European seminar tour, and he made sure to attend FC Barcelona's La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

Superbon took some time off during the trip and shared the joy he experienced when the Catalonian giants beat Real Sociedad 2-0 at their home stadium.

"Let's go for Barcelona," wrote Superbon on Instagram.

Decked in the club's iconic Blaugrana kit, Superbon watched as wingers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal lifted Barcelona to a comfortable win over the Basque team.

Barcelona moved to second place in the La Liga table with 76 points, but the trophy has already been awarded to archrivals Real Madrid as Los Blancos claimed their record 36th league title.

As for Superbon, the Thai megastar has been enjoying his break after he beat rival Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Friday Fights 58 this past April.

Superbon now waits for his chance at redemption when he faces old tormentor Chingiz Allazov in a unification match for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Allazov beat Superbon for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023, and it seems the pair are destined for a huge superfight in the future.

Superbon eyes rematch against featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai

Chingiz Allazov isn't the only fighter on Superbon's radar.

The 33-year-old plans to capture two-sport supremacy and wants another shot at Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon said he needs just a couple more fights under Muay Thai before he can confidently usurp Tawanchai off his throne:

"That's still a goal. You imagine, I think the last fight, I didn't lose, but imagine if I can fight one or two times? I think I'll take that belt," said Superbon.

Tawanchai scored a huge unanimous decision win over Superbon to retain his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.