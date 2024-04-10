Liam Harrison confident he could beat Jonathan Haggerty if they fight: “I still have the game plan and tools”

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison believes that even at this late stage of his accomplished career, he could beat two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

'Hitman' shared this in a recent interview on the MMA Club Podcast via Sky Sports, highlighting that apart from the drive to succeed, he has a game plan and the weaponry to get the better of 'The General' in a potential showdown.

Harrison said:

"Do I think I can still beat him [Haggerty] up even at my age? Yes. It's a 50/50 fight now. But I think Harrison in his prime, the Liam Harrison will blast him cold in a bit. I still have the game plan and tools to beat him. 100 percent."

Liam Harrison has been part of ONE Championship since 2018. He has not seen action for 20 months now after injuring his knee during his bid for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against former world champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

Bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king Haggerty, meanwhile, has been on an impressive roll of late, winning six straight, the last three all title fights and won by knockouts.

Liam Harrison makes long-awaited return to action at ONE 167

Liam Harrison has not been in action for quite some time now, but the long wait is over. He makes his return on June 7 at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga in Thailand.

The Bad Company standout will battle Katsuki Kitano of Japan in a featured bantamweight Muay Thai clash at the event happening inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

It will be his first fight since August 2022, when he injured his knee during his title fight against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

At ONE 167, 'Hitman' is up against Kitano, who had a winning ONE Championship debut back in October, defeating by unanimous decision Dutch opponent Halil Kutukcu in their featherweight Muay Thai clash.

ONE 167 is headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title fight between reigning champion Stamp Fairtex and Filipino challenger Denice Zamboanga.

Also on offer is the ONE featherweight Muay Thai title showdown of champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Thai veteran Jo Nattawut as well MMA debut of ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo against fellow American Blake Cooper.

Poll : Who would win in a showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison? Jonathan Haggerty Liam Harrison 0 votes View Discussion