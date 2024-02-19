Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty “did what champions do” in dynamite KO of Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

The world’s best combat sports athletes make their names in the sport of their choice by repeatedly throwing themselves in the fire against the best opponents. Jonathan Haggerty earned his stripes once more.

At ONE Fight Night 19 last Friday, February 16, Haggerty stared down a one-knockdown deficit in his defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo, but he responded like an F5 hurricane to put away ‘The Demolition Man’ by TKO in round three.

Among the fans closely watching the bout was English Muay Thai star Liam Harrison, who is in the process of making his own comeback to the ONE circle.

‘The Hitman’ took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the championship-caliber matchup between ‘The General’ and Lobo:

“Great fight last night between Haggerty and Lobo. I didn’t see one person give Lobo any sort of chance before the fight last night. Most comments I read everyone thought it was gonna be a walk in the park for Haggerty but he showed he belongs in there and that there’s no easy fights in @onechampionship and if there was a few more seconds in that first round we may have had a new champion.”

Harrison continued:

“However Haggerty did what champions do. He came back, regrouped and did what was needed to do to win. Champions always find a way. Congrats to both lads on fight of the year contender.”

Liam Harrison makes his pick on who Haggerty fights next

Overcoming the odds against an elite-level fighter like Lobo is no small feat.

Having done so, Harrison is predicting that Haggerty could see him get his wish granted by fighting Nico Carrillo or the fans’ hopes of Haggerty fighting Hiroki Akimoto next:

“Will look forward to Haggerty vs. Carillo in muay thai next or vs Akimoto on kickboxing both will be serious wars”