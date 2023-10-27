Lito Adiwang hopes his rematch with Jeremy Miado lives up to fans’ expectations: “This time, we’ll answer your questions”

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang is out to have a definitive finish in his favor with compatriot Jeremy Miado next month. Their first encounter last year left fans hanging when Adiwang injured his knee and was forced to take a technical knockout loss.

The rematch will go down at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with The Game, the 30-year-old HIIT Studio affiliate hoped that he and Jeremy Miado can give what the fans expect from explosive fighters like them.

Lito Adiwang said:

“My fans and his fans, and people in between, actually there are a lot who want to see our rematch on what could have and should have happened if I wasn’t injured. So this time, we’ll answer your questions and we wish to entertain our fans again.”

Lito Adiwang has since recovered from the injury he sustained and made a winning return last month. He beat Indonesian Adrian Mattheis by technical knockout just 23 seconds into their fight.

Despite making a short turnaround in between fights, the Baguio-born Lito Adiwang said he is up for it as he seeks to complete an unfinished business.

Jeremy Miado, for his part, is also looking to have a conclusive ending to remove the cloud of doubt shrouding his victory over Adiwang in their first encounter.

‘The Jaguar’ is seeking a bounce-back win as well after his four-match winning streak was halted in his last fight in June. He lost by submission in the first round to Russian Mansur Malachiev.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.