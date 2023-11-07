Lito Adiwang pleased to close chapter with Jeremy Miado after questionable aftermath of first fight: “This is the ending”

Strawweight mixed martial arts standout Lito Adiwang believes he has settled his business with fellow Filipino striker Jeremy Miado.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the evening kicked off with a highly anticipated rematch between Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado.

In their first meeting at ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, Miado earned a second-round TKO after ‘Thunder Kid’ suffered a devastating knee injury.

Determined to run it back and settle the score, Adiwang received his opportunity and left no stone unturned, landing a decisive unanimous decision victory over ‘The Jaguar’ after nearly finishing him in the first round.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson immediately following the fight, Lito Adiwang suggested that his chapter with Jeremy Miado is officially closed.

“Actually I think I’m a bit ahead but you saw my fights, I end my fights quick, but this time it’s just [what it is],” Adiwang said. “But I’m happy that I finally [won]. This fight is for the fans who wanted to see the rematch. So I think we showed that this is the ending. I won that fight.”

‘Thunder Kid’ is now sitting on back-to-back wins following his 23-second KO of Adrian Mattheis and the decision over Miado.

What comes next for Lito Adiwang remains to be seen, but after coming up short in his first and only meeting against Jarred Brooks, the strawweight division’s current world champion, Adiwang is undoubtedly interested in getting another crack at ‘The Monkey God’ shortly.

Has Adiwang done enough to earn a title opportunity, or does he need one more big win to get back into the title picture?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.