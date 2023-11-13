Lito Adiwang relieved there were no ‘controversial endings’ in rematch with Jeremy Miado: “It showed the real winner”

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts lightning bolt ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is full of relief, following a closely contested unanimous decision victory over countryman ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado.

Adiwang locked horns with Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 4th.

‘Thunder Kid’ put together an incredible performance, dominating ‘The Jaguar’ across three rounds to earn the judges’ nod on the scorecards. The victory evened the Filipino rivalry to one win apiece, but it was Adiwang’s victory at ONE Fight Night 16 that was the most impressive.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Adiwang said:

“Looking back at the fight, I just watched the replay, I’m happy with the result even if it went to a decision. My game plan was to really finish him quickly.”

Adiwang went the distance with Miado, which is starkly different from what fans expected, which was a quick and early finish. The former Team Lakay athlete said he was not disappointed, but rather relieved he got more ring time with Miado.

‘Thunder Kid’ stated:

“I’m happy the fight wasn’t stopped early in the first round because it would have been another controversial ending. I’m happy that we went the distance and we gave it our best. That fight showed who the real winner was. I stick on what I said before that, I want to erase all doubts.”

What’s next for Adiwang? The 30-year-old Baguio City native says he is looking to take on a top five contender.

