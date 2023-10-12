Lito Adiwang’s approach to Jeremy Miado rematch: “I’ll focus on areas where I know I have the advantage”

Lito Adiwang plans to tackle his rematch against Jeremy Miado with a slight tweak to his strategy after suffering an unfortunate injury that led to a defeat in their first meeting at ONE X in March last year.

The pair of Filipino firecrackers brought the house down in their fast-paced strawweight contest inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, giving fans a back-and-forth duel on the feet and the canvas.

However, Adiwang's time inside the circle was cut short after he possibly took one too many shots to his leg and buckled his knee when he took a step back, which left him with a torn ACL and subsequently, a 16-month layoff.

Though he bounced back in style with a 23-second finish of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 last month, the HIIT Studio representative says he isn’t taking anything for granted before he stands across ‘The Jaguar’ on fight night.

Lito Adiwang had this to say to The MMA Superfan shortly after their rematch was booked:

“I’m trying to prepare smartly this time around. I’ll focus on areas where I know I have the advantage over him. For sure, I’ll work more on those.”

Watch the interview here:

Not one to rest on his laurels, the two-time Philippine national wushu champion wants to start plotting his climb to the upper echelons of the division and catch up on lost time due to his injury.

With the right mindset, Lito Adiwang should have no issues mustering a win over Miado when they run it back at ONE Fight Night 16, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.

The entire bill, headlined by Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty’s fight for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing gold, will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.