Lito Adiwang says cut around his eye posed problems against Jeremy Miado: “My vision got a bit blurry”

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang raced to his second straight victory since coming back from knee injury. However, he was not unscathed, sustaining a cut above his eye that he said made winning more challenging.

‘Thunder Kid’ outdueled compatriot Jeremy Miado in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok, winning by unanimous decision.

It was a payback for Lito Adiwang after he was forced to take a technical knockout loss in his first encounter with ‘The Jaguar’ in March last year. On that occasion, he sustained a knee injury in the second round and was unable to continue.

While he won in the redo, the HIIT Studio affiliate shared that it did not come easy, with Miado proving to be a tough nut to crack, who also inflicted damage of his own.

Lito Adiwang told The MMA Superfan in an interview:

“He hit me with that jumping knee but it landed on my ribs. But this cut near my eye was the one that bothered me a bit. I think it got caught up with the gloves when he threw a punch and it was really painful.

“My sweat was also coming down and entering the open wound which made it much worse. My vision also got a bit blurry in the final round.”

Watch the interview below:

Lito Adiwang made early inroads in the contest when he connected on a crisp left hook in the opening round that dropped Jeremy Miado. He almost finished the match after uncorking a barrage of ground strikes. His opponent, however, survived the onslaught and was able to go the full route of three rounds.

But in the end, it was the Baguio native whose name was announced the winner, with all three judges scoring the fight in his favor. With the convincing victory, Adiwang touted that he is back and ready to take his ONE Championship journey to the next level.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.