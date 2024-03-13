LOOK: Japanese icon Takeru back in fight training since brutal leg injury from Tokyo firefight with Superlek

Throughout the history of ONE Championship, fans have witnessed many great debut fights, and among those on top of that list was Takeru Segawa’s this past January at ONE 165.

With the event marking the promotion’s first live event in Japan since 2019, the hyped-up crowd inside the Ariake Arena was eager to watch the hometown kid step under the bright lights of the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, and it was an enthralling showing to say the least as he was able to deal some damage thanks to his quick flurries.

However, ‘The Kicking Machine’ deciding to pepper Takeru with leg kicks paid dividends and left him with a bruised thigh, which had the Japanese star later revealing that he had torn his knee in two places.

With a long road to recovery ahead of him, the decorated kickboxing star shared his progress on Instagram with a caption featuring a nod to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber from the globally loved Dragon Ball anime:

“It's hot from the heating and there's little oxygen. Room of spirit and time🐉 Today I was able to fight for the first time in a while and it was fun! Thank you!”

Fighters praise Takeru’s fighting spirit

Engaging with Superlek for the better part of five rounds is no easy task, but for Takeru to make it to the final bell despite the amount of damage he sustained was enough for new fans to become even more excited for his ONE Championship career.

It was not only the fans who were happy to share in Takeru’s debut as fighters as his fellow ONE Championship stars gave him his props and offered words of support.