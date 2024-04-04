"Looks sharp and ready" - Fans expect barnburner from Superbon in interim world title match against Marat Grigorian 

Fight fans are holding their breaths in anticipation of Superbon Superbon Training Camp's interim world title rematch with long-term rival Marat Grigorian.

The two warriors are eager to run it back again at ONE Friday Fights 58 for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship, which is to take place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok this Friday.

After waging war at ONE X in March 2022, fight fans are beyond excited to see how this next one plays out. Will Superbon come out on top again, or will it be sweet revenge for Grigorian?

For now, the debate seems to favor the Thai veteran. Looking like a beast unleashed ahead of the match, here's what the fans had to say about Superbon's latest training session below:

"I can't lose concentration for a second" - Superbon shares the key to victory against Marat Grigorian

Facing Marat Grigorian a second time will be another risky venture for Superbon, who previously needed all five rounds to defeat the Armenian superstar at ONE X.

Grigorian is still a force to be reckoned with in the stacked featherweight kickboxing division. He's coming off a super impressive stoppage against Thai superstar Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 165. Moreover, he's got the incentive to be even more efficient in this fight after falling short to the current world champion, Chingiz Allazov, by decision last August.

Grigorian is, therefore, expected to bring his A-game against Superbon. Fortunately, the former featherweight kickboxing king isn't going into the foray blindfolded. He knows exactly what Grigorian is about and will, therefore, focus on bringing home the victory without an error in sight.

Speaking to ONE about his rival, Superbon said:

"For me, I am happy to fight him again. It's exciting because every time I get in the ring with Marat Grigorian I have to focus every single minute.

