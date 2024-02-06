“Make sure you’re working on blocking kicks” - Jonathan Haggerty goes covert in his threats to Nico Carrillo

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has a message for a man he expects to share the Circle with before long — Nicto Carrillo.

In December, Carrillo moved himself into the bantamweight Muay Thai division’s top spot in the top five rankings with a brutal second-round knockout of combat sports legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46. The victory has seemingly set the stage for a showdown between ‘The King of the North’ and Haggerty.

However, ‘The General’ will first need to get past his next world title challenger, Felipe Lobo, at ONE Fight Night 19 on Friday, February 16. Still, that hasn’t stopped Jonathan Haggerty from sending a word of warning to the Scottish standout.

“I hope his hand gets better and yeah make sure you're working on blocking kicks that's what I'm gonna say,” Haggerty told the South China Morning Post.

Nico Carrillo is undefeated under the ONE banner thus far, earning wins over Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and the aforementioned Nong-O.

Jonathan Haggerty will have to get through Felipe Lobo before clash with Nico Carrillo

Like Carrillo, Jonathan Haggerty owns a knockout victory over Nong-O, besting the Thai superstar at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023 to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Since then, ‘The General’ has added a second piece of gold to his collection.

Returning to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium — the site of ONE Fight Night 19 — ‘The General’ scored a second-round KO against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Haggerty will face a tough test for his next world title defense when he meets Felipe Lobo, who is fresh off a stunning KO against Saemapetch Fairtex to secure his spot at Haggerty’s 26 pounds of gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.