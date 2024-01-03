“Man’s an absolute beast” - Liam Harrison’s ferocious padwork has fans cowering in fear

While he may be reaching a stage in his career where he’s thinking about his exit route from competition, Liam Harrison is still maintaining what got him to the dance in the first place.

The 38-year-old veteran has a lifetime of knowledge and experience from competing at the highest level for 20 years. Not only does ‘The Hitman’ always live up to his billing as a fan favorite each and every time he steps inside the circle, but he’s a walking encyclopedia for up-and-coming strikers who look to follow in his footsteps.

Despite being aware that his time to walk away is coming soon, that won’t stop the Brit from keeping himself sharp in the gym and training like a pro.

A recent Instagram post from ONE Championship shows that you were mistaken if you thought anything else about what will likely be the last year of his career.

The promotion shared a video of Liam Harrison cracking the pads and showing that when push comes to shove, he is still a danger to any man who steps inside the circle with him.

The fans reacted in the comments below the post:

Liam Harrison targets two opponents for his swansong

It’ll be an emotional moment to watch a living legend of the game like Liam Harrison fight out the final contests of his career, but that’s exactly what 2024 could potentially bring.

The Brit has made it very clear that he hopes to compete in the final Muay Thai contest of his hall-of-fame career against fellow legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang in what would be a high-octane thriller for fans.

Harrison was also scheduled to compete in a Muay Thai contest against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker.

In a recent social media post, ‘The Hitman’ said that he still hopes to compete in his last Muay Thai contest against the Thai legend but he isn’t opposed to throwing down with Lineker at a later date:

“Let me have my retirement muaythai fight vs Seksan pls then I’ll happily punch a hole straight through his face in boxing later in the year”

