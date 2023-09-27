Martin Nguyen breaks down firefight between ‘great fighters’ Smilla Sundell and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen is looking forward to catching the all-champion clash between Smilla Sundell and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues later this week. It is something he sees as going to be a barnburner between two special fighters.

‘The Hurricane’ Sundell is making her first defense of the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title against atomweight queen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29.

It is one of three women title fights on tap for the 10-fight offering happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Nguyen broke down the fight just as he said it was tough to call, with the protagonists both capable of hacking out a victory.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“Allycia is very, very tough. Obviously, she beat Stamp, and she walked through Janet [Todd], who I thought was one of the most legit fighters on the roster. But man, Smilla, at that age and with the length and the power she’s got, she’s another level.”

Nguyen added:

“Who would I like to win? Either, or. They’re both great fighters, but yeah, anyone. I’ll be happy with that. That’s a great fight.”

18-year-old Smilla Sundell of Sweden beat Jackie Buntan of the United States by unanimous decision for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in April last year. Buntan was originally set to take on the reigning champion in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 14 until she had to pull out for personal reasons.

Smilla Sundell was in action in May against Serbian Milana Bjelogrlic, where she won by unanimous decision in their catchweight (127.98 lbs) kickboxing clash.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, 25, for her part, competed in March, where she unified the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world titles by beating erstwhile interim world champion Janet Todd by decision.

The Brazilian is now gunning to become a two-division ONE world champion with a victory at ONE Fight Night 14, which is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Prior to her victory over Todd, Rodrigues took a break of nearly three years after giving birth and taking care of her son.