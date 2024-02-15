“Maybe she should go in there” - Jonathan Haggerty says beau Kenzie Draper could experience training camp hardship if she wishes

Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty says his longtime girlfriend Kenzie Draper could put her own combat sports skills to the test pretty soon.

This Friday night, Haggerty’ will return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the very first time against Brazilian standout and top-five-ranked contender Felipe Lobo.

‘The General’ enters the fight riding a five-fight win streak, including world title-winning performances against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade in his last two outings.

His knockout win over Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, netted him the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 19 headliner, Jonathan Haggerty revealed that Draper — who regularly accompanies him at the gym throughout his fight camp — may look to step inside the ring on the regional scene and see what it’s like to compete in the art of eight limbs.

“Yeah, fair’s fair. Exactly. Maybe she should go in there and see how it feels, the training and all that sort of stuff. So yeah, maybe it's a good idea if she had a fight.”

Jonathan Haggerty is grateful for the support he receives during fight camp

Jonathan Haggerty expressed his appreciation for Draper’s support throughout every one of his grueling fight camps, saying:

“When I’m in fight camp, she’s in fight camp. She hears all the moaning, she gets an earful sometimes, but she’s very supportive of what I do. And I couldn’t do it without her, if I am totally honest. So, I’m very grateful that I have someone beside me.”

Will ‘The General’ extend his undefeated streak to six this Friday night, or will Felipe Lobo send shockwaves through the Muay Thai community and claim his first ONE world championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.