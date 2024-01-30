“Maybe seven will come” – Marat Grigorian not closing the book on another chapter to rivalry with Sitthichai

At ONE 165, Marat Grigorian landed the latest blow in an iconic series that he believes may have another chapter still left to write.

The former world title challenger bounced back from his last defeat in style this past weekend inside the Ariake Arena for ONE Championship’s return to Japan.

His latest win came against an opponent that has played a significant role in his career because of their six contests against one another.

Grigorian may still be behind in the overall series between him and Sitthichai, but there is no denying that his display on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan, was impressive.

Stopping his longtime rival in the third round, many would think that this could be the nail in the coffin of their series, but that’s now how the 32-year-old sees it.

During his post-fight interview, Grigorian spoke about the potential of facing Sitthichai once again in the future due to both men’s longevity at the top of the sport:

“We’ve already been fighting for eight years at the top and we are still here trying to do our best. So I’m happy that I won again. But who knows, maybe [match number] seven will come also.”

The series between Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai speaks to the greatness of both men

Marat Grigorian showed his class at ONE 165 with a great performance over the man that he knows all too well about.

The six-fight saga between the two men is an incredible feat that they should both be proud of as two world-class competitors who have shared this stage many times.

This back-and-forth rivalry is also an incredible advert for world-class striking, not only because of the contests that they produce every time.

When the elite face off with the elite, the smallest changes can make huge differences and on this occasion, it was Grigorian who made crucial adjustments to win the fight in the third round.

