“Mind-blowing submission attempt” – The time Halil Amir caught Maurice Abevi with an extremely painful Suloev stretch

If you want to see one of the most excruciating-looking submissions in MMA ever look no further than Halil Amir's Suloev stretch on Maurice Abevi at ONE Fight Night 9 last year.

The dreaded Suloev stretch, first seen pulled off in public by Amar Suloev in 2002, is a knee bar done from back control. You have to be able to grab one of your opponent's legs while you have his back and stretch it up to his head. The best way to describe it is to just see it for yourself.

Here's a video of Halil Amir locking it on Maurice Abevi:

We're not quite sure how Abevi managed to tough out of that submission hold. The fans in the comments section seem to have the same sentiment:

@uncer_roger and @justinbutcher88 were both concerned about Abevi's legs:

"Good bye hamstring"

"Imagine the hamstring cramping up"

While @mr.ceebz and others were just in awe of the back-and-forth action:

God damn these two were fighting fighting 🔥🔥

Halil Amir and Maurice Abevi will be fighting at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3

It seems both Halil Amir and Maurice Abevi will be fighting on the same card once again, just not against each other. At ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, the two very game warriors will take on separate opponents in their respective weight classes.

First, Amir will face Akbar Abdullaev in a featherweight MMA match. Both fighters have put together a string of consecutive wins in ONE and are looking to get a shot at the belt soon.

As for Abevi, he will face Chinese slugger Zhang Lipeng in a lightweight MMA bout. Both fighters are coming off strong wins and would like to pile up some more en route to the top of their division.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

