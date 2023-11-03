“More than ready to make history” - Fabricio Andrade locks in his bid for two-sport supremacy

Fabricio Andrade is more than ready to maximize his golden opportunity to become a two-sport world champion and become the latest member of the exclusive club of athletes that accomplished this feat, as he posted on his official Instagram account.

On November 2, 2023, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion gave his fans a preview of the fighting kit that he will sport on fight night and captioned his post with:

"2d I am more than ready to make history! #2sportworldchampion #andnew #theking #onefightnight16 #wonderboy"

‘Wonder Boy’ will face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in a champion vs. champion super fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Champion.

The two world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in the Bangkok card.

To add a bit more flair to his bid for two-sport supremacy, the 26-year-old Brazilian chose to flaunt pink hair and black shorts with pink trims that have the text of ‘Wonder Boy’ in front.

Andrade is fresh off his world title triumph over John Lineker in his previous fight at ONE Fight Night 7, where he scored a fourth-round TKO win, proving that his dominance against Lineker from their first meeting in October 2022 was not a fluke after their match resulted in a no-contest.

Apart from winning the world title, ‘Wonder Boy’ kept his record under the world’s largest martial arts organization intact with 6-0, including five finishes. Andrade also holds a win against Mark Abelardo (second-round submission), Shoko Sato (unanimous decision), Li Kai Wen (first-round TKO), Jeremy Pacatiw (first-round knockout), and Kwon Won Il (first-round knockout).

The Tiger Muay Thai representative will bring his 83.33 percent finish rate against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in hopes of scoring another incredible highlight-reel finish and joining Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, Regian Eersel, and Janet Todd as the only fighters in ONE Championship to capture two world championships in two different sports.

ONE Fight Night 16 is set to air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.