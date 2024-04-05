Muay Thai and kickboxing king Regian Eersel believes there’s no easy fight in the lightweight division: “Everyone’s dangerous”

Muay Thai and kickboxing king Regian Eersel said it is currently exciting to compete in the lightweight lane with a shored-up roster making for competitive matches each time.

Pretty much dominating the weight class in the striking arts since he made his ONE Championship debut in April 2018, 'The Immortal' has seen the lightweight landscape evolve into a setting right now where there is no easy fight for every fighter.

Eersel said that everywhere he looks, there are worthy challengers for the world titles he holds.

The 31-year-old Surinamese champion told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"Everybody is dangerous. Rungrawee is a dangerous fighter, he's a southpaw fighter from Sitsongpeenong. So yeah, everybody will be a good match up for me. [Liam Nolan, Mouhcine Chafi], everyone can come get it. Everyone's dangeous."

Regian Eersel will take on one of the emerging fighters in the lightweight kickboxing division in Alexis Nicolas of France at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Thailand.

There he will defend his kickboxing gold for the fourth time, but the first since December 2021, as he decided to focus on Muay Thai in his last four fights with a lot of success, having won the world title in the 'art of eight limbs' as well.

Out to dethrone him as kickboxing king is Nicolas, who has been undefeated in 23 fights and had a winning ONE debut back in January when he defeated Russian Magomed Magomedov by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 21 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and air live in U.S. primetime on April 5, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Regian Eersel banking on experience against Alexis Nicolas

ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel is expecting to have a battle against French challenger Alexis Nicolas in their title showdown this week. He, however, is confident of rising up to the challenge, banking not only on his first-rate striking skills but also his experience in high-stakes matches.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam standout will defend his world title in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand. It will mark his return to kickboxing after focusing on Muay Thai in his last four fights.

In an interview with CountFilms TV ahead of his scheduled title defense, Eersel shared that he was able to size up Nicolas, 25, and liked what he saw. However, he believes that experience will work for him come fight night.

He said:

"I think our fighting styles are a bit similar. So I think it will be like an explosive Saturday morning but I think I have more experience."

Watch the interview below:

Regian Eersel became the ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion in May 2019, when he defeated Nieky Holzken for the inaugural belt by unanimous decision. He has since successfully defended the strap three times.

Poll : Will Regian Eersel successfully defend the lightweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 21? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion