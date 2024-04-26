Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison eager to turn back the clock in ONE return: "Ready to fight with my heart on my sleeve"

During Liam Harrison's long period of inactivity, he could have walked away from competition with his legacy in the sport already assured. The British legend has already achieved great things during his time as a world-class striker where he has been defined by his exciting fighting style and never-say-die attitude.

Liam Harrison never backs down from a challenge and that isn't going to change now that he is back in action to face Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167.

'Hitman' is back and ready to do what he does best because of his love for the game and his want to continue putting on a show for the fans whilst he still can. He told talkSPORT MMA that this reputation is important to him and he will look to showcase it once again on June 7:

"I've never dodged anyone. That's what I like to be, just that guy who just never never backs from and always fought hard and I'm ready to fight with my heart on my sleeve, you see. And this is more or less what you are gonna get from me in this fight."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison hasn't done all this just for one more paycheck

It's been a long road back for Liam Harrison but every step has been taken with care, persistence, and dedication.

'The Hitman' wanted to ensure that when he steps back in there, he can continue from where he left off. His knee injury brought his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship clash with Nong-O Hama to a sudden end but it also took years off his career.

Harrison is now looking to make up for lost time and make his opponents feel that frustration when he returns to the ring to face off with Kitano.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7.