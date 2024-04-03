"My entire family are Muay Thai fighters" - Prajanchai shares the 'main drive' that pushes him to chase greatness

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand comes from a long line of elite practitioners of 'the art of eight limbs'. Which is why the 29-year-old Bangkok native believes he has an obligation to represent his entire bloodline each time he steps into the ONE Championship ring.

Prajanchai is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship today. And he says it's all because of the support he has received from his family.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Prajanchai talked about being motivated by his family's storied history in Muay Thai.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

"Actually the people who have influenced me, the main drive that keeps me in this sport, is my family. My entire family are Muay Thai fighters, my father, my grandfathers."

Prajanchai will have the opportunity to make his family proud once more this weekend.

Prajanchai is set to challenge Canadian-Italian fighter Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

If he is victorious, Prajanchai will become a rare two-sport ONE world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Prajanchai says becoming a two-sport world champion would be a historic achievement: "An important milestone for me"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai can't fathom what becoming a two-sport world champion would do to his career. The 29-year-old Thai superstar says it would no doubt be one of the major highlights of his life as a professional fighter.

He told Sportsmanor:

"This opportunity of having a chance to be a kickboxing champion would be an important milestone for me. If I win on Friday, it would be such a significant achievement. I wouldn't think that I would be successful, but it will make me a step closer to becoming successful."

Poll : Can Prajanchai become the next two-sport ONE world champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion