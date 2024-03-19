"Never bet against Rodtang" - Fans anticipate Rodtang's return from injury, cook up potential matches for Thai megastar

Injuries are one of the more sobering parts of being a sports fan, as the athletes they watch are always doing otherworldly feats, and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is currently undergoing such rigors himself.

'The Iron Man' was supposed to be the opponent for Takeru Segawa in his promotional debut this past January, but Rodtang was forced off the card due to an injury to his left hand.

Now over a month and some change removed from pulling out of the bout, fans are eagerly waiting for his return to the ONE circle. That appears to be imminent, as he has been sharing workout videos via Instagram.

Through its own Instagram page, ONE Championship asked fans what could be in store for Rodtang upon his return, and there was a particularly vocal response:

"Never bet against Rodtang"

"Rematch (Jonathan) Haggerty or Superlek [for] 5 rounds!!"

"Rematch Superlek and win it, you deserve the belt champ"

"Rematch with Superlek..."

"Re-organize the Takeru matchup like originally planned."

"Rodtang and Superlek the best right now!!"

"Need a rematch... must see a rematch... we definitely deserve a rematch"

Rodtang makes his pick for his own opponent

Based on the fans' responses, Rodtang has no shortage of ideal opponents in their eyes, but he does have one name in mind and it is a familiar opponent for him.

The Jitmuangnon Gym product recently challenged ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty to a trilogy fight following his electric world title defense against Felipe Lobo last February.

Rodtang and Haggerty have fought twice in the past, with the former coming out on top. However, a bout in the Brit's bantamweight domain is quite the prospect.