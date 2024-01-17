“Nico’s too big and too strong” – Liam Harrison says potential match with Nico Carrillo won’t end well for Jonathan Haggerty

Nico Carrillo has been nothing short of class throughout his tenure in ONE Championship, and Liam Harrison believes 'King of the North' has it in him to scale to the top.

The 5-foot-10 bantamweight Muay Thai athlete has added three big names to his list of victims over the past nine months, none more enormous than his second-round finish of longtime kingpin Nong-O Hama.

With his victory over the Thai legend at ONE Friday Fights 46 last month, the watching world is eager to see Nico Carrillo enter the world title frame.

Harrison shares a similar sentiment. Not only that, but the Leeds native thinks the Scottish slugger can upset Haggerty if their fight turns into reality.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, he said:

“I think Nico's too big and too strong [for Haggerty]. I'd have to go with Nico.”

Backing up his statement, 'Hitman' raised a few questions as to why he believes that 26 pounds of gold is there for Carrillo's taking.

Watch the interview here:

He added:

"Haggerty has got a really good guard in the 4-ounce gloves. He's probably got the best defense in the 4-ounce gloves, but how are you meant to stop Nico when he’s just that big and that strong? How do you stop him from getting close to you for five full rounds?"

One to make: Nico Carrillo vs Jonathan Haggerty

Both superstars head into the new year with plenty of eyes on them following a successful campaign in 2023.

Nico Carrillo's three wins have pushed him to the upper echelons of the bantamweight Muay Thai division, and it's up to the ONE matchmakers to find the Scotsman another credible test next.

As for Haggerty, the two-sport king puts his Muay Thai world title on the line against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Should both men come out of their tests with a win, a Nico Carrillo-Haggerty confrontation seems near inevitable in 2024.