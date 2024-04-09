"Nothing makes me feel more alive" - Tye Ruotolo says defending belt in ONE ring is the 'best job in the world'

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States says ruling atop the ranks in ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organization, has been an amazing experience.

The 21-year-old phenom recently declared his status as champion in ONE as 'the best job in the world.'

Ruotolo is coming off his first successful world title defense following a submission victory over Australia's Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video last weekend.

The event took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, April 6th.

Ruotolo ran into some trouble against Michell's wrestling early on but quickly regained composure and began dominating in the match's second half. That's when he could find his opponent's back, lock in a rear-naked choke, and force the tap.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst and former athlete Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after his fight, Ruotolo talked about how happy he was to win and remain ONE champ.

Ruotolo said:

"Unreal, so stoked! This is the best job in the world, you know? I love this place so much. Nothing makes me feel more alive. No matter what's going on at home, no matter what's going on, this is what it's all about, just making me so happy every time I get on these mats."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Tye Ruotolo gives props to twin brother Kade for victory: "There's no one I'd rather have by my side"

Tye Ruotolo's bond with his twin brother Kade, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, is undeniable. Together, the two reign atop the ONE Championship stack.

He told ONE Championship:

"I just want to say thank you to my brother. He supports me no matter what, every single time. And there's no one I'd rather have by my side in the world."

