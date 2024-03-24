“One of the best fights ever” - Fans show their love to world champs Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty’s intense first bout

Current ONE Muay Thai world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty delivered one of the greatest scraps in the history of the art of eight limbs.

Their iconic feud began in August 2019 when the two superstars met at ONE: Dawn of Heroes for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. Going a full five rounds, ONE Championship fans were kept on the edge of their seat as they went toe-to-toe and delivered an instant classic that would stand the test of time.

"The first World Title match between Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty was out of this world. Is it time for a trilogy?"

Fans shared their appreciation for Rodtang and Haggerty's legendary class, writing:

"Instant classic. As much as we'd love to see a trilogy, I think Haggerty has established himself as a true 145lber and that it would be unfair to have either fighter move up for down a weight class."

"One of the BEST fights ever!!!"

"Hand and feet firing off like fighter jet bombs. Respect."

"Massive banger"

"Good battle... Good sportsmanship!! Respect to you both!!"

"At this point this dudes are just brothers!! They always make a show when fight! Respect! Sawadee!"

Will we see Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty complete the trilogy?

After 'The Iron Man' walked away with a unanimous decision win in their first meeting, Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty would run it back five months later at ONE: A New Tomorrow. This time, things were much more decisive with Rodtang scoring a third-round knockout to retain the flyweight Muay Thai title.

Since then, 'The General' has made the move to bantamweight where smashed through Thai icon Nong-O Hama to claim the division's Muay Thai crown. He has since added a second belt to his collection, defeating Fabricio Andrade to win the ONE bantamweight kickboxing championship.

With both fighters sitting atop their respective divisions, ONE fans have been clamoring for a trilogy fight between the two striking sensations.