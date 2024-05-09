ONE Fight Night 22: Dmitry Menshikov knew he had it in him to reverse fortunes against ravaging Sinsamut

The dog inside former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov was awakened during his match against Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, which went down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This became Menshikov's key to his come-from-behind knockout victory over the Thai star. He narrated the thought process he had in heading to round three of their clash during his most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

The 26-year-old Russian knockout artist stated:

"About the fight, after the second round. I was sitting there, thinking so much. And my cornerman was talking to me saying that Sinasamut was winning on points. But, at the same time, inside my heart, I knew that I can win. I knew that everything was going to happen in a way. So I was okay."

Sinsamut was piecing him up Menshikov in the first two rounds of their battle and was ahead on the judges' scorecards.

But the Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai representative was able to weather the barrage of attacks from the Venum Training Camp athlete before engineering the comeback win.

Dmitry Menshikov claims that Sinsamut Klinmee is not accurate with his power shots

Apart from his never-say-die attitude, Dmitry Menshikov was helped by the inaccuracy of Sinsumat during their bout because, according to him, the 28-year-old Thai couldn't land any good shots even with the power that it possessed.

That fantastic triumph has improved his ONE Championship record to three wins and one loss and may have earned a rematch with his former tormentor, Regian Eersel, who knocked him out during their first world title meeting in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11.

