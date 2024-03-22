ONE Friday Fights 56 full results and recap: Ferrari Fairtex extends winning streak to four at Mavlud Tupiev's expense

The streaking Ferrari Fairtex kept his hot streak going at ONE Friday Fights 56 on March 22, outlasting the very game Mavlud Tupiev in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash inside the Mecca of Muay Thai Lumpinee Stadium.

The Thai star opted for a patient approach in the opening round and weathered an early assault from the ultra-aggressive Tupiev. Ferrari, though, eventually controlled the distance and countered with a barrage of leg kicks in a bid to slow down his Uzbekestani foe.

The ploy worked as Tupiev visibly slowed down in the second, and his movement was clearly compromised due to Ferrari's leg kicks.

As the Tiger Muay Thai product began checking the low kicks, Ferrari wisely used his fast hands. He found a home for his jabs and began landing his looping right cross.

With momentum on his side, Ferrari went into overdrive in the third and final round. The Fairtex Training Center affiliate ran circles around the exhausted Tupiev and delivered faster and heavier strikes.

Tupiev put up a last-ditch effort to deliver damage from the clinch in the final seconds, but Ferrari uncorked counter elbows as time expired.

Ferrari was awarded the clear victor via unanimous decision, which extended his winning streak to four.

ONE Friday Fights 56 full results

Ferrari Fairtex defeats Mavlud Tupiev via unanimous decision (Muay Thai bantamweight)

Puengluang Baanramba defeats Dentungtong Singha Mawynn via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Jelte Blommaert defeats Kritpet PK Saenchai via TKO (overhand right) at 1:26 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Sanpet Sor Salacheep defeats Yodkritsada Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 130 lbs)

Tonglampoon FA Group defeats Kongsurin Sor Jor Lekmuangnon via KO (left hook) at 1:10 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 117 lbs)

Prakaypetlek EminentAir defeats Petniyom FA Group via KO (right hook) at 1:52 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 124 lbs)

Furkan Karabag defeats Hiroyuki Ihara via TKO (3 KDs - low kick) at 2:14 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 152 lbs)

Rak Erawan defeats Shuto Sato via KO (left hook combination) at 1:19 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 116 lbs)

Changy Kara-Ool defeats Sanlang Gexi via TKO (referee stoppage - body shot) at 4:25 of round two (MMA – strawweight)

Rifdean Masdor defeats Pichai Lookbanmai via TKO (3 KDs - left body hook) at 1:18 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 112 lbs)

Sonrak Fairtex defeats Masaya Katsuno via KO (left kick-left straight combination) at 0:13 of round two (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Kaenlek Sor Chokmeechai defeats Ryuto Oinuma via KO (punch combination) at 2:20 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 118 lbs)