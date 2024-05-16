"One shot can change anything" - Johan Ghazali weighs in on war between agents of chaos Rodtang and Denis Puric

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric will lock horns in a flyweight kickboxing encounter that seems destined to be an all-out war between two hard-hitting knockout specialists at ONE 167.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is set for his first appearance since enduring a loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September last year.

Puric, meanwhile, has been on a hot streak with inch-perfect performances in his last two outings, including a second-round knockout of Vietnamese talent Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Like 'The Iron Man,' the Bosnian-Canadian representative has chalked up a reputation as one of the most aggressive fighters in the art today, and his high-octane style has evolved him into a fan-favorite on the global stage in a little over two years.

Ahead of this massive kickboxing tilt inside the Impact Arena on June 7, Malaysian-American teenage phenom Johan Ghazali sat down with Sportskeeda MMA to share his insights on this must-watch battle.

Though he favors a win for Rodtang, the Sarawak-based athlete, who faces Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat on the card, refuses to rule out Denis Puric's concussive knockout power.

Johan said:

"I feel like if it's in Muay Thai or kickboxing, Rodtang is levels above anyone, really. But both men have plenty of power in their hands, so one shot can change everything. But I feel the ruleset will still benefit Rodtang."

Denis Puric vows to make Rodtang look like a 'fool'

Denis Puric never backs down from a challenge, and he promises to pack his typically aggressive style into this massive showdown against Rodtang.

After all, 'The Bosnian Menace' – the No.2-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division – has been harping on a world title opportunity after his win over Jacob Smith last month.

Though he hasn't earned it yet, the Team CSK star knows a statement win over Rodtang in their flyweight kickboxing encounter could open the doors to a rematch against the Thai superstar for the coveted 26-pound gold.

In an interview with ONE, Puric shared:

"I'm excited, that's all I'm saying. I didn't mind it when I learned it was kickboxing, three rounds. Buddy, I'm gonna make a fool out of him."

ONE 167 will be free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on June 7.