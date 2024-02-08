“Only better things to come” – Danial Williams stacks praise on ONE Championship’s deal with Seven Network

Australian martial artist Danial Williams is happy to see that fight fans back home get to enjoy ONE Championship’s world-class action through the promotion’s broadcast partnership with Seven Network. He said it was a step in the right direction and expects more great things emanating from it moving forward.

ONE and Seven Network sealed the agreement early last year, which has Australia’s leading broadcast television network providing MMA and Muay Thai content for the first time to its audiences and solidifying its position as the most watched sports broadcaster Down Under.

The partnership began with ONE Friday Fights 9 on March 17, 2023.

With the broadcast deal, Australian fighters like Danial Williams stand to benefit as their supporters back home get to see them compete in ONE Championship. It is something not lost to ‘Mini T,’ sharing to the Southern Cross Combat podcast:

“It’s hectic man, like geez, like you just wouldn't expect it, right? But yeah, it's still pretty surreal that ONE Championship is there. Like man, this is on free-to-air TV, all the martial arts. This is going in the right direction, you know, and it’s only better things to come.”

Watch the interview below:

Australian fans get to see Danial Williams back in action again at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand. There, the 30-year-old Kao Sok Muay Thai/Scrappy MMA standout will battle Filipino fireball Lito Adiwang in a strawweight MMA clash.

Williams is seeking to wiggle out of a three-fight losing streak, the last two in world title fights.

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Danial Williams excited to touch gloves with fellow prolific striker Lito Adiwang

Danial Williams is expecting a barnburner of a showdown when he goes up against Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘Mini T’ said ‘Thunder Kid’ makes for an exciting fight because like him, the Filipino fighter is also aggressive and likes to take the fight to their opponents.

He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship:

“This is someone who wants to kill me and I want to kill him as well. It’s a good style of fight that I enjoy.”

At ONE Fight Night 19, Williams and Adiwang are coming from opposing poles, with the former right smack in a three-fight losing streak and the latter on a high after winning back-to-back matches.