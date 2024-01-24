Second-ranked ONE atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga considers Stamp Fairtex a friend for life.

While ‘The Menace’s' ultimate goal of snatching the Thai’s atomweight MMA crown remains as strong as ever, it won’t change her affinity for her former training partner.

Two of the best female fighters on the planet will set their fondness for one another aside on March 1, as Zamboanga and Stamp collide at ONE 166: Qatar. The victor of this world title tilt will leave Lusail Sports Arena with 26 pounds of gold in her possession.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Zamboanga revealed that she kept in touch with Stamp even after she left Fairtex Training Center:

“As for me, Stamp and I talk. We’re always interacting on social media, our communication never went away.”

Moreover, the Filipina stalwart reminisced about their time together as teammates.

According to Zamboanga, it wasn’t hard to forge a bond with the now three-sport world champion given her down-to-earth personality. She continued:

“When I was still training with her, when we sparred, we’re doing it as seriously as we can and as hard as we can. But, after that, we go back to being typical friends. We talk about anything and just enjoy each other’s company.”

Watch the full interview, here:

Denice Zamboanga in awe of Stamp’s evolution as a complete martial artist

Given their familiarity with one another, it’s safe to say that Stamp and Denice Zamboanga will pull no punches once the circle door closes between them.

‘The Menace’, for one, already knows just how hard the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion hits.

Needless to say, Stamp has transformed into an even deadlier fighter since she and Zamboanga parted ways.

In the same interview, the challenger praised Stamp for shoring up her grappling repertoire:

“She fought and beat a lot of grapplers, from Alyona Rassohyna and Jihin Radzuan. I can see that she worked a lot on her takedown defense and her jiu-jitsu game. That’s been the main thing that she focused on over the years.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.