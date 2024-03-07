Phetjeeja says conditioning will be key to ending Janet Todd’s reign at ONE Fight Night 20: “I need to have enough stamina”

ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom said she’s ready to go the distance with Janet Todd if and when the fight calls for it.

The dangerous Thai striker has been waiting for a world title opportunity like this for a long time. And now that she’s so close to the finish line, there’s nothing too difficult for Phetjeeja to accomplish.

Having studied Janet Todd over the last few weeks, Phetjeeja has concluded that to beat the kickboxing queen, she has to match her in both stamina and speed.

Speaking to Sportsmanor this week, the 22-year-old sensation said:

“I need to have enough stamina to fight with her for five rounds. But maybe I will see an opportunity for a good shot during the fight.”

In just one year, Phetjeeja has incredibly made it to the top of the 115-pound division in only five fights. She’s been dominant throughout, coming out aggressively each time we’ve seen her inside the ring. Suffice it to say, she continually proves that she’s made of championship material.

After beating one of the fiercest kickboxers in the world, French-Algerian striker Anissa Meksen by decision, Phetjeeja is one fight away from unifying the belt and making her dreams as a world-class champion come true.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Janet Todd praises Phetjeeja’s key strengths in “boxing” and her “head movement”

ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd has a few things to look out for when she faces Phetjeeja on Friday.

One of the things Phetjeeja does so well is landing clean shots when she’s in range. She’s hurt Anissa Meksen in this manner, giving her a clear advantage over her rival. American superstar Janet Todd expects the same aggression and pressure from the Thai upstart.

In an interview with ONE Championship this week, Todd shared the following thoughts about her next challenger:

“She’s definitely well-rounded. I think her strengths are her boxing and her head movement, and she showcased that in every one of her ONE Championship fights.”