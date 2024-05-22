“Reminds me of how I had fought” - Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat sees similarities between him and "brave" Johan Ghazali

Veteran Vietnamese fighter Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat said upcoming opponent Johan Ghazali reminds him of his younger self. With that in mind, he is looking forward to their faceoff.

The 35-year-old Hochiminh City Muay Team athlete will battle Ghazali, 17, in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with BJPenn.com, Nguyen shared his thoughts on 'Jojo', including seeing a part of him in the striking phenom when he was still establishing his footing in Muay Thai.

'No.1' said:

"Johan is brave, aggressive, and puts a lof pressure on his opponents. It reminds me of how I had fought in my younger years as a fighter."

Nguyen is looking to bounce back at ONE 167, after losing by knockout to Denis Puric back in December. The defeat was his first in three fights under ONE Championship.

Johan Ghazali, meanwhile, is packing a lot of moment ahead of his scheduled clash against Nguyen, winning five straight since making his promotional debut in February last year. Four of his victories came by way of knockout.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali praparing hard for return to action at ONE 167

Striking phenom Johan Ghazali is looking to sustain his solid form in ONE Championship and has been preparing hard for his scheduled return to action on June 7 at ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Jojo' will take on veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai clash, his sixth match in ONE Championship in just 15 months.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the 17-year-old Malaysian-American striker shared how he has been preparing for his scheduled fight, with the goal of making it six victories in as many matches in the promotion.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym athlete said:

"My preparation has been like, for the past four months, I've been keeping fit. Just improving on small things. Leading up to the last two months, we will crank it up. I'll improve on everything I need to improve and whatever."

Check out what he had to say below:

Johan Ghazali was last in action back in December, making short work of Mexican Edgar Tabares with a 36-second knockout victory.