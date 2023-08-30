Roberto Soldic high on Mikey Musumeci: “It’s really crazy the things that he does”

Croatian mixed martial arts sensation ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic has no doubt in his mind that reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci retains his world title in his next match, despite facing his toughest opponent yet.

Musumeci is set to lock horns with multi-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese legend Shinya ‘Tobikan Judan’ Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Soldic said he is confident Musumeci will emerge victorious against Aoki.

‘Robocop’ said:

“It’s nice to watch this. You can enjoy what is real. I like grappling, and it’s really hard. It’s really crazy the things that Mikey does and how he’s so calm. He’s a legend in this sport. I don’t see Mikey losing this fight.”

Will Soldic be proven correct? Musumeci certainly has a tall task in front of him. But if anyone can do it, it’s ‘Darth Rigatoni’.

Musumeci has been absolutely flawless since making his ONE Championship debut in April of 2022, beating a handful of big names on the mats including Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari and most recently ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 earlier this month.

If the Italian-American can defeat his larger Japanese foe, who could outweigh him by as much as 50 pounds, it could end up being his biggest victory yet.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.