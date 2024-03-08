“She’s a very good fighter” - Thai phenom Phetjeeja ecstatic to finally get a shot at undisputed gold against Janet Todd

Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja is excited about the opportunity to share the ring with Janet Todd this Friday night.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Phetjeeja will look to trade in her interim ONE atomweight kickboxing championship for undisputed gold when she meets the division’s reigning queen, Janet Tood, at ONE Fight Night 20 on Amazon Prime Video. The bout will headline an epic night of fights that puts the ladies of ONE Championship center stage for a special International Women’s Day event.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of her highly anticipated unification clash, Phetjeeja showed her appreciation for the opportunity to compete for a ONE world championship against one of the best women in the world of combat sports.

“I'm very excited to face her,” she said. ‘I think she's a very very good fighter and I'm like, you know, really happy to be able to have a chance to fight her this [Friday]. So yeah, I’m excited.”

Phetjeeja is determined to extend her undefeated streak at ONE Fight Night 20

Phetjeeja has been nothing short of spectacular since she made his first appearance with the promotion last year. ‘The Queen’ quickly dispatched four straight opponents by way of knockout before landing a title fight with seven-time world champion Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Despite being known for her work in the art of eight limbs, Phetjeeja showed that she could get the job done in eight-ounce gloves, besting Meksen via unanimous decision to win the interim kickboxing belt.

Will ‘The Queen’ end the reign of Janet Todd inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will ‘JT’ keep her undefeated record in ONE kickboxing competition intact?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.