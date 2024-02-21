"Sick analysis" - Former UFC champ's breakdown of why Alexander Volkanovski lost to Ilia Topuria has fans amazed

Alexander Volkanovski lost the featherweight title to the undefeated Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298 this past weekend.

Former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw analyzed the loss while appearing on the JAXXON PODCAST and explained that Volkanovski's cautious approach to Topuria's power hitting boxed him in.

Dillashaw speculated about the former champ's approach and his attempts at slowing down Topuria by kicking high and forcing the Georgian-Spaniard to block with his arms, thus slowing his strikes:

“I know he was scared of the power. And then every time Topuria would get close, he’d be like, backing out, leaning away. As soon as I saw that, like, 'Dang, he’s gonna get caught.' I was a huge Volk fan. I wanted him to win, but he kept leaning away from the power. It was only a matter of time till Topuria caught him. He’s so composed in his boxing and his combos are great. I think that’s where he went wrong. Volk had all of it to lose and he fought that way… Scared of his power.”

Dillashaw's analysis impressed fans greatly and they took to the comments to let him know:

"Sick analysis, you should do this regularly @tjdillashaw"

"I was blown away frankly at TJs breakdown of the big fights. He for sure should be doing commentary when he (actually) retires 👊💥🦶"

"Probably the best take yet on the loss. Everyone else still in shock to even analyze properly without getting in their feelings about it"

To many fans, Volkanovski's quick turnaround from his head kick knockout loss to Islam Makhachev was to blame:

"He did seem jumpy when it came to head shots, which is entirely understandable after the last Islam fight."

"That Islam fight broke him😢😢😢"

"And just a short few months after being knocked out by Islam. In my opinion, he should have waited six more months. Need to respect head trauma"

Islam Makhachev lauds Alexander Volkanovski after his title loss at UFC 298

Islam Makhachev not only thwarted Alexander Volkanovski's lightweight hopes but was also blamed by fans for causing him to lose his featherweight championship to Ilia Topuria.

Makhachev is responsible for half the losses in the Australian's professional career. However, the lightweight champion holds Volkanovski in high regard, as evidenced by his post on X after the UFC 298 main event.

Makhahchev praised Volkanovski as one of the greatest champions of the featherweight division:

"Alex is undeniably one of the greatest champion in the FW division. Keep your head up and come back strong! Congrats to new champ Topuria, well done биджо !"

