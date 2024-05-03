Sinsamut describes fight against Dmitry Menshikov as 'perfect chance' to prove his worth in ONE Championship

Sinsamut Klinmee is excited to throw down when he returns at ONE Fight Night 22 against an opponent that he rates very highly.

The Thai striker has faced off with some of the very best that ONE Championship has to offer but his next challenge comes with an added sense of danger.

Both he and his opponent, Dmitry Menshikov, have been proven to close the show in the blink of an eye if they connect with their power.

This is exactly the challenge that is motivating the former title challenger ahead of the bout as he knows that Menshikov is also coming to take him out in impressive fashion.

A big win for either man could secure them a title shot, and those kinds of stakes are what elite-level competition is all about.

In an interview with Sportsmanor ahead of May 3, Sinsamut spoke about his anticipation for this match-up:

"I've always wanted to fight someone who is a good fighter, so this is that perfect chance that I've always wanted."

Watch the full interview below:

Sinsamut will look to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 22

This kind of match-up and opponent is the kind of fight where Sinsamut Klinmee can look to make a real statement.

Menshikov has been on a strong run of form ever since losing on his ONE Championship debut to the champion, Regian Eersel.

However, a big win for Sinsamut would prove that he is still the top contender in the division after two previous unsuccessful attempts at dethroning Eersel.

If he is able to beat Menshikov, there can be no denying him in the lightweight Muay Thai division but the same can be said for if the result goes the opposite way.

One clear lightweight Muay Thai contender will emerge inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.