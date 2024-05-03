Sinsamut Klinmee ready fo face “heavy hitter” Dmitry Menshikov in matchup of world title contenders at ONE Fight Night 22

Sinsamut Klinmee is always down for any fight and expects Dmitry Menshikov to be at his best when they cross paths in Bangkok.

The two lightweight monsters will meet in a pivotal Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Sinsamut and Menshikov are coming off two straight wins, and a win could elevate either of them to a possible shot at ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

There is, however, one more similarity between them and it's not a good one.

Both fighters lost their initial world title challenges against Eersel.

Nevertheless, Sinsamut isn't looking at the negatives and instead expects the full power of Menshikov.

"I don't think they can be compared, in terms of, you know, the styles, the skill, and everything. So right now, I just want to focus on Dmitry and I'm not looking at him as someone who lost to Regian Eersel," said Sinsamut Klinmee in an interview with Sportsmanor.

"I'm looking at him as another fighter who's dangerous, a heavy hitter, and his punches are dangerous. But I believe I have dangerous striking, too. So I'll have to focus on that."

After losing to Eersel in 2023, Sinsamut bounced back with two stellar wins over Victor Teixeira and Mouhcine Chafi.

Menshikov, meanwhile, fell in his ONE Championship debut against Eersel at ONE Fight Night 11.

He's since delivered two straight first-round knockouts against Rungrawee Sitongpeenong and Chafi to get back in the win column.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Sinsamut Klinmee plans to challenge Regian Eersel for the gold one more time

It seems Sinsamut Klinmee hasn't erased the painful memory of losing to Regian Eersel.

The pair met twice in 2022 and 2023, with Eersel taking the victory in both matchups.

Sinsamut has since recovered, record-wise, but the mental impact Eersel caused has remained with the Thai star.

"Of course, my dream remains the same - Regian Eersel. Winning against him has always been my dream," said Sinsamut in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA.